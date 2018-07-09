Man dead, girl seriously injured after car hits tree in King Township

An 18-year-old man is dead and a 17-year-old girl is seriously injured after a car hit a tree in King Township early Monday, police say.

York Regional Police said they were called to King Street, west of Dufferin Street and north of Miller's Side Road, at about 2:50 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a grey Toyota Corolla with two people inside.

The man, from Bradford, Ont. and a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a girl, 17, also from Bradford, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash.

Anyone who may have dashboard camera footage or who may have been in the area at the time of the crash is urged to call York police's major collision investigation unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704.