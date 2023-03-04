2 dead after head-on collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough
The crash between a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck happened around 9 a.m. Saturday on a stretch of the highway west of County Road 50, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a press release.
Third passenger rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say
Two passengers of the pickup truck were pronounced dead on the scene, police said, while a third passenger was rushed to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Highway 7 was closed between County 50 and County Road 30, police said Saturday morning, with closures expected to remain in place for several hours.