2 dead after head-on collision on Highway 7 east of Peterborough

Two people have died after a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided head-on on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Saturday, police say.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on a stretch of the highway west of County Road 50, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a press release.

Two passengers of the pickup truck were pronounced dead on the scene, police said, while a third passenger was rushed to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Highway 7 was closed between County 50 and County Road 30, police said Saturday morning, with closures expected to remain in place for several hours.

