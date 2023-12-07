Content
Man dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 427: OPP

Stretch of Highway 427 closed as officers investigate

CBC News ·
Ontario provincial police cars
Ontario Provincial Police's Aurora detachment is investigating a fatal single vehicle collision on Highway 427. A man, 42, died in hospital after the crash. (CBC)

A man has died after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 427 on Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

Police were called to Highway 427, north of Highway 407, at around 6:20 p.m. for report of a crash involving one vehicle.

A man, 42, was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries, OPP said,

Highway 427 is closed northbound between Highway 407 and Highway 7 as officers investigate.

Anyone with dashboard camera video is asked to call the Aurora OPP detachment.

