Toronto woman, 31, killed after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 401 in Scarborough

A Toronto woman, 31, was struck and killed by a vehicle while she was walking on Highway 401 in Scarborough on Friday night, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The woman died in the westbound collector lanes west of Markham Road, following a minor crash between two vehicles in the westbound express lanes. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 11:15 p.m.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, spokesperson for the OPP's Highway Safety Division, said the incident began when two vehicles, one hauling a U-haul trailer, collided in the westbound express lanes between McCowan and Markham roads.

The first vehicle hit the second vehicle with the U-haul, which then lost control. The U-haul became detached.

Police arrived on the scene and spoke to both drivers. The driver of one vehicle, which caused the collision, was outside of her vehicle and tried to cross the express lanes into the collectors.

She was struck by a third vehicle in the westbound collector lanes.

"When you are out on the highway, you are vulnerable," Schmidt said on Saturday.

Toronto paramedics said the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

A U-Haul trailer could be seen flipped over onto its side following the collision.

Police closed a section of the westbound collectors lanes at Markham Road and a section of the westbound express lanes at Morningside Avenue for hours, but both sets of lanes on the highway have since been reopened.

Anyone with dashboard camera that may aid the investigation is urged to call the OPP.