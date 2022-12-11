2 people dead after Highway 401 collision

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision that happened Sunday morning in Toronto.

OPP responded to calls for a head-on collision between two cars in the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401, west of Bayview Ave., around 5:30 a.m.

A 35-year-old woman from Mississauga was driving a black car westbound in the eastbound lanes when she collided with a 53-year-old man driving eastbound. Police say he was from Angus, Ont.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. While an OPP spokesperson said it's too soon to say whether weather played a role in the accident, the force is "looking into all aspects."

He called the incident "absolutely tragic" and said officers are in the process of notifying next of kin.

Anyone who has relevant information or who may have witnessed the crash or have dash cam footage is asked to call investigators at 416-235-4981.