Man, 37, dead in 2-car crash on Highway 27, police say

Toronto police say the person who died in a a high-speed collision on Highway 27 Wednesday evening was a 37-year-old man.

Officers responded to a call about a two-car crash in the southbound lanes of the highway at 7:38 p.m. just south of Eglinton Avenue West.

Police say a 38-year-old man was driving a 1988 red Toyota Supra at a high speed southbound on Highway 27.

The Supra suddenly changed lanes and struck a 2013 grey Nissan Rogue, driven by a 39-year-old man, also southbound. The man who died was a passenger in the Supra. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were injured. One was taken to trauma centre with serious injuries, while two others were treated in local hospital for minor injuries.

Police are seeking witnesses and drivers who may have been in the area at the time as part of their investigation.