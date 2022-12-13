Pedestrian fatally struck by driver in Missisauga
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Mississauga early Tuesday, Peel police say. The collision happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of Courtneypark Drive East and Edwards Boulevard.
Man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Mississauga early Tuesday, Peel police say.
The collision happened shortly before 7 a.m. in the area of Courtneypark Drive East and Edwards Boulevard.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information about him was immediately available.
The driver stayed on scene, police said.
Police have closed the intersection for their investigation and drivers are urged to avoid the area.