1 killed, 3 people injured in Scarborough collision

One person was killed and three others were hurt during a collision in Scarborough Monday morning, Toronto police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East shortly before 11 a.m.

The circumstances of the collision are not yet clear, but pictures of the aftermath show two badly damaged vehicles — one of which careened off the roadway into a field.

A person in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The three injured people, who are all adults, were taken to trauma centres for treatment, Toronto paramedics said.

One of those people sustained serious injuries, while the other two had injuries that paramedics described as "moderate to serious."

No further information about anyone involved in the collision was provided by emergency services.

The intersection is currently closed for a police investigation. It is not clear when it may reopen to traffic.