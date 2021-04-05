Driver dead after 2 tractor-trailers crash on private property in Brampton

A driver is dead after two tractor-trailers crashed on private property in Brampton on Monday afternoon, Peel police say.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is expected to investigate the fatal collision.

The crash happened in the area of Goreway Drive and Intermodal Drive, near Highway 407. Police were called to the scene at 2:22 p.m.

Initially, police said one driver was trapped in the crash, but later said Brampton firefighters were able to reach the person. Police said the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The person's sex and age were not released. No other injuries were reported.

There are no road closures, police added.