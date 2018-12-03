Man, 80, dies in hospital after being struck by car in Scarborough
Toronto police say they are continuing to investigate after a man who was struck by a car last Sunday died in hospital.
Victim was struck by a 29-year-old driving a Buick, police say
Toronto police announced Monday the death of an 80-year-old man who was hit by a car last week in Scarborough.
The man was crossing Bellamy Road North near Cedar Brae Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 25 when he was hit by a 29-year-old man driving a Buick.
Emergency crews took him to hospital where he died last Thursday, police say.
Police say they are still investigating.