Woman dead after driving into pole in Brampton, police say

A woman has died after an overnight collision in Brampton, Peel Regional Police say.

Police say a driver struck a pole at 1:35 a.m. in the area of Steeles and Finch avenues.

A woman believed to be in her late 20s was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further details have been released yet.

Roads in the area have reopened Sunday morning after closing down for officers to investigate.