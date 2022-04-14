One dead following two-vehicle car crash in Brampton

A person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton on Wednesday evening.

Peel Regional Police responded to a collision near McVean Drive and Countryside Drive at around 8:20 p.m.

Officers arrived to find two vehicles involved in a collision with occupants of both suffering injuries.

One of the occupants was taken to local hospital where they were pronounced dead shortly after.

Another person was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating.

The intersection of McVean Drive and Countryside Drive will be temporarily closed for several hours during the investigation.