Woman dead after house fire in Brampton

A woman is dead after a house fire in a residential area of Brampton early Monday.

Firefighters were called to the home on Cornwall Heights at around 12:30 a.m.

They arrived to find an active fire, but managed to quickly extinguish it using a water canon from a fire truck, said Platoon Chief Richard Murdoch.

Shortly after the first crew got to the scene, they were informed that people might still have been inside the residence.

They searched the premises and found a woman without vital signs. Paramedics took her to Brampton Civic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No further information about the woman was immediately available overnight.

No one else was found inside the home, Murdoch said.

The fire was contained to the house and no neighbouring homes were damaged, he added.

The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate the origins of the blaze.