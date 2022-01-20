3 children found dead in Brampton fire

Three children have died in a townhouse fire in Brampton Thursday morning.

According to Peel police, emergency crews were called about a residence in the area of Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard that was fully engulfed in flames around 9:11 a.m.

Brown said on Twitter that he was "heartbroken" to report that three children had died. He initially said they were aged 16, 15 and 10, but Peel paramedic officials later said the ages of the children were 15, 12 and 9.

"I want to acknowledge the efforts of all the firefighters on scene who faced extremely challenging fire conditions & risked their lives to try [to] save these 3 children," Brown said.

One firefighter also sustained minor injuries but wasn't taken to hospital, officials say.

Premier Doug Ford said the province would be reaching out to the city to see if it can assist in any way.

"My heart just breaks for the family and the whole community," Ford said at a Thursday morning news conference.

"What a tragedy it is."

