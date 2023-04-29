1 woman dead, 2 other people injured after Brampton collision

One woman is dead and two other people are injured after a collision in Brampton Saturday morning.

Peel police say officers received a call for a crash near Sandalwood Parkway and Hurontario Street around 7:20 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. A man and a woman are in hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition, police say.

Police say the cause of the crash is still unknown and officers will be on scene to investigate. Road closures in the area are expected to last until early Saturday afternoon.