1 dead after 2 vehicles crash in Brampton, driver flees scene
Police said the crash occurred at Castlemore Road and Highway 50 at about 2 a.m.
A passenger of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of that vehicle was taken to a trauma centre.
Police said the driver of the second vehicle did not remain at the scene.
Peel police's major collision bureau is investigating.
