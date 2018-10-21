1 dead after 2 vehicles crash in Brampton, driver flees scene

One person is dead after two vehicles crashed in Brampton early Sunday and the driver of one vehicle fled the scene, Peel police say.

Police said the crash occurred at Castlemore Road and Highway 50 at about 2 a.m.

A passenger of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of that vehicle was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Peel police's major collision bureau is investigating.