Skip to Main Content
1 dead after 2 vehicles crash in Brampton, driver flees scene
New

1 dead after 2 vehicles crash in Brampton, driver flees scene

One person is dead after two vehicles crashed in Brampton early Sunday and the driver of one vehicle fled the scene, Peel police say.

Peel police say the early morning crash occurred at Castlemore Road and Highway 50

CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police's major collision bureau is investigating a fatal crash in Brampton early Sunday that left one person dead. That person was a passenger in a vehicle. The driver of a second vehicle in the crash fled from the scene.

One person is dead after two vehicles crashed in Brampton early Sunday and the driver of one vehicle fled the scene, Peel police say.

Police said the crash occurred at Castlemore Road and Highway 50 at about 2 a.m.

A passenger of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of that vehicle was taken to a trauma centre.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Peel police's major collision bureau is investigating.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us