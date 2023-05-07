Woman, 21, dead after Bolton collision
Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision in Bolton Saturday shortly after 2 a.m.
Investigators ask the public to contact officers
Provincial police say they are investigating a fatal collision in the Greater Toronto Area.
Police say a 21-year-old woman from Bolton has since died from her injuries.
They say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.