Woman, 21, dead after Bolton collision

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision in Bolton Saturday shortly after 2 a.m.

Investigators ask the public to contact officers

Driver side of a police cruiser says OPP (Ontario Provincial Police).
Ontario Provincial Police say they're investigating a collision that left a 21-year-old woman dead early Saturday morning. (Tammy Hoy/The Canadian Press)

Provincial police say they are investigating a fatal collision in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say a 21-year-old woman from Bolton has since died from her injuries.

They say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. 

