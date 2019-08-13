New charges, including arson, for woman accused of murder in Aurora fire

An Aurora woman is facing new charges in connection with a fatal house fire last month.

The 36-year-old woman had originally been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the July 27 blaze, which destroyed a house on a residential street.

A body found in the house has now been identified by the Office of the Chief Coroner as 38-year-old Troy Stephen Oakley.

According to a release from York Regional Police, the woman is now charged with first-degree murder, along with arson, six counts of uttering threats and one count of failure to comply with recognizance.

She has been in custody since she was arrested, and is set to appear in court on Thursday in Newmarket.