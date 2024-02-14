2 men charged, 3rd man sought after fatal assault in west end building

Toronto police have arrested and charged two men and are seeking a third after a fatal fight in a west end apartment building on the weekend.

Edwin John Redmond, 27, of Toronto, died in the assault in the building in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue W. early Saturday. Police were called to the building at about 5:48 a.m.

Redmond is the city's sixth homicide victim of the year.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said two men, aged 27 and 49, have been charged with second degree murder.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a third man, 42, of Toronto. He is wanted for second degree murder as well.

Police said when they arrived at the building, they found the victim with significant injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the 27-year-old man charged in the homicide was arrested on Saturday and was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday. The 49-year-old man charged in the homicide was arrested on Tuesday and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.