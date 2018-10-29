Driver dies after 2-vehicle collision in Brampton

A driver has died after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Monday evening, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the area of Tomken Road and Highway 407 near the border between Brampton and Mississauga just before 7:15 p.m.

Police said that one person was taken to a trauma centre, with another person taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 9:11 p.m., Peel police said that a driver had died.

Tomken Road is closed between Wilkinson Road and Farmhouse Ct. due to the collision.

Peel police's Major Collision Bureau has taken on the investigation.

Witnesses and those with dashcam footage are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.