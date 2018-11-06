A Toronto man wanted in connection with the shooting death of Samatar Farah in 2017 has been arrested — after he was shot and hospitalized.

On Monday, the 24-year-old man was shot in a residential neighbourhood near Gloucester Grove and Alameda Avenue just before 4 p.m. Police say a black vehicle was seen fleeing the area shortly afterward.

The man then appeared in a Scarborough court Tuesday morning and was charged with three counts of attempted murder.

He, along with another man who is still on the run, is accused of firing shots at Farah in April 2017. Police allege that the other man fired the fatal shot. He is wanted for first degree murder.

Farah's body was discovered in a parking lot near Chester Le Boulevard and Morecambe Gate in Scarborough.