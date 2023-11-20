Days before violent restraint, jail guards filmed Soleiman Faqiri's declining state to try to get help

Jail guards desperate to get Soleiman Faqiri help broke protocol, using one of their phones to film the 30-year-old inside his cell as his condition deteriorated.

The approximately 13-minute-long video filmed on Dec. 11, 2016 shows Faqiri inside his cell at the Central East Correction Centre, smeared with feces and urine, as the guards sought to gain his trust to take him for a shower.

The video, shown to jurors at the inquest into Faqiri's death, captures in painful detail of Faqiri's state four days before his death at the Ontario jail after being violently restrained by guards. In it, Faqiri is seen in a part of the jail called 2-seg, before his final transfer to maximum segregation ahead of his death. The inquest is expected to make the video available later Wednesday.

Jurors were warned the footage would evoke a "strong emotional response" and might be "heartbreaking" to watch.

Presiding officer Dr. David Cameron said there had been much deliberation as to whether the footage should be shown, but that it was concluded it needed to be.

"It's crucial that you see this," he told the jury. "It's not intended to cause discomfort but to provide the full understanding of the circumstances of Mr. Faqiri."

'Soleiman, come talk to me,' guard says

The video begins with a guard speaking to Faqiri through the window of his cell.

Faqiri can also be seen at the window, as the guard asks him who he doesn't trust.

The guard then asks Faqiri if they can take him to the showers to get cleaned up. Faqiri appears to pace away from the window and back again for the next few moments as the guard engages him, asking gently if he'll come with them for a shower.

Meanwhile, the guard behind the camera describes the conditions inside, zooming into the cell.

"There's a stench of feces, urine and vomit," a guard is heard saying.

Before the altercation with guards, Soleiman Faqiri was being transferred to the jail's maximum segregation unit, known as '8-seg.' At the farthest end of the hallway is cell B-10, where he was supposed to be housed until a mental health assessment. (Kawartha Lakes Police Service)

Inside, a toilet appears to be clogged, tissues are seen all over the ground, and Faqiri is at one point seen lying down on the floor, seemingly unaware of the conditions in his cell.

"You've got some stuff all over you," the guard on screen tells Faqiri, again trying to coax him into being handcuffed so he can be escorted to the shower.

"Soleiman, come talk to me," the guard says. He repeatedly asks, "Do you trust me?"

The guard tells Faqiri the plan: they'll put on his cuffs, get a sheet to cover him and escort him for a shower. Faqiri appears to be reassured and places his hands through the hatch of the door to be handcuffed.

"You're doing well... I'm not going to hurt you," the guard reassures Faqiri.

The cell door then opens as a second guard wraps a sheet around Faqiri.

"I want to get you clean," a guard is heard saying, as Faqiri is walked slowly down the hall and the stairs, toward the shower, where they're met by a third guard.

Faqiri enters the showers and the door is closed. He's then seen lying on the shower floor. A guard asks if he can stand so they can remove his cuffs to allow him to clean himself.

"You're doing good," a guard is heard saying, as they explain he needs to push a button on the wall to turn the water on. Faqiri appears to be having difficulty understanding, and a guard appears to enter the shower, pressing the button for him.

Faqiri is then able to shower, nodding his head and seemingly talking to himself, before the video ends.

'Soleiman needed kindness,' says lawyer

Faqiri's family could not bring themselves to watch the video, said Edward Marrocco, one of their lawyers.

"The cell video proves Soleiman needed kindness first and foremost," he said.

"What we saw in the hallway video depicting the minutes leading up to his death was the height of unkindness."

During Wednesday's testimony, jurors heard that jail staff witnessed Faqiri in an agitated state soon after he was admitted. In his first 24 hours, staff reported seeing him undressed, banging on the door, refusing to eat and hiding in the corner.

WATCH | Inquest into Soleiman Faqiri's death reveals how and when force was used on mentally-ill inmate:

Inquest into Soleiman Faqiri's death reveals how and when force was used on mentally-ill inmate Duration 3:27 Featured Video WARNING: This video contains violence and some viewers may find it disturbing. CBC News has annotated surveillance video of Soleiman Faqiri's final moments to document the extent of the force correctional officers used on him before he died in a jail cell on Dec. 15, 2016. The timeline is based on an agreed statement of facts entered at the Ontario inquest into Faqiri's death, which is currently underway.

At that point, a mental health nurse records a handwritten note suggesting Faqiri should be put on a Form 1 — a tool to place a person experiencing severe mental health difficulty in a facility for up to 72 hours for psychiatric assessment.

That never happened.

Instead, in the days that followed, the doctor treating Faqiri decided against putting him on an immediate Form 1, saying he should be committed to one following his release, or if his condition declines further.

Jurors will hear that doctor explain his reasoning later on during the inquest.

Faqiri's behaviour was consistent with "an acute psychotic episode," testified Dr. Gary Chainowitz, a forensic psychiatrist.

In the days leading up to the Dec. 11 video being taken, Faqiri's family shared where he had been treated, what medications he was prescribed, and the names of the doctors who treated him.

At no point, however, was his family permitted to see him.