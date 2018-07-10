Fans of Belgium and France trash talk before big World Cup match

Let the trash talking begin.

With World Cup superpowers Belgium and France set to square off in the semifinals, fans of the two countries have been engaging in a war of words.

CBC's Matt Galloway was the moderator of one such sparring match Tuesday in the Metro Morning studios.

Belgian citizen Gregory Oleffe and Olivier Debregeas from France debate Tuesday's World Cup match between their two countries. (Metro Morning/CBC)

Belgian citizen Gregory Oleffe went toe to toe with Olivier Debregeas who was born and raised in Paris.

Not surprisingly, both said they were feeling pretty confident about their team's chances going into Tuesday afternoon's semifinal.

"We've been great so far in the World Cup," Debregeas said. "We're looking forward to the second star on the jersey."

Many teams where stars on their jerseys that mark the number of World Cup titles they have won. The French team has one star on their jerseys to commemorate their World Cup victory in 1998.

Olivier Debregeas predicts France will beat Belgium 1-0. (Metro Morning/CBC)

"On paper, statistically we are a better team," Oleffe said of Belgium, and the numbers do seem to back him up.

The Belgian team leads the tournament in goals with 14, while France has scored the least with 9.

In a clear attempt to throw fuel on the fire, Galloway pointed out that Thierry Henry is now an assistant manager with Belgium. Henry is one of the greatest French players of all time.

"Yeah good for him," Debregeas snapped back. "He's on the enemy side now."

That reaction got a chuckle out of Oleffe. "Enemy, my god, so arrogant," he said.

Belgian citizen Gregory Oleffe says Belgium is statistically a better team than France. (Metro Morning/CBC)

Oleffe said he plans to watch the game at home with his girlfriend, who happens to be French.

"We'll put the relationship on pause for 90 minutes and we'll see after, break up or not," he joked.

When asked to make a prediction, Debregeas confidently called for a 1-0 victory for France.

Oleffe would only say: "For me honestly, the best team must win, nothing else."

The last time Belgium and France met in a World Cup was 1986. The French won that game 4-2. There was nowhere near as much on the line in that match, which was contested for third place in the tournament.

Belgium and France are considered the top two teams left in the World Cup.

The winner Tuesday will earn a spot in the final, and will be the favourite to win the title.