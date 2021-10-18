How Fanny the 3-legged dog won a spot in a calendar for pets with mobility issues
Toronto pooch to strut her stuff in the 2022 edition of Walkin' Pets
Fanny the three-legged dog, like many of us, has had a rough year — but with one very bright spot.
She'll be featured in the 2022 Walkin' Pets calendar, which highlights pets from around the world who need mobility aids.
"I follow Walkin' Pets on their social media and they posted that they were taking entries for their calendar next year," Fanny's owner, Kristin Halliwill, told CBC Toronto.
"I thought Fanny was pretty photogenic, and she benefited so much from the wheelchair itself through her recovery from her accident."
WATCH | Fanny the three-legged dog is now a calendar girl:
In November of last year, Fanny got spooked by an Amber Alert and jumped out of a window. She fell about 50 feet, fractured her vertebrae in five places and broke some bones in her front leg.
"She was put on supportive oxygen and she was in the ICU for a little over three weeks," Halliwill said. "She managed to get out and get home just before Christmas which was great."
Fanny's recovery was especially difficult given she only has one front leg. Halliwell said the Walkin' Pets wheelchair was "a godsend" because it kept Fanny steady and stable while she recuperated.
The five-year-old wirehaired pointing griffon made it through three rounds of voting to be selected as a finalist for the calendar.
"I was so excited for her," Halliwell said. "She got a lot of positive feedback — not that she needed to hear it — from social media."
All of the calendar proceeds will go towards the Handicapped Pets Foundation, a non-profit which donates wheelchairs to pets in need.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?