We made a real-life Where's Waldo at Toronto's Fan Expo — wanna play?

Toronto's Fan Expo is a huge, awesome place where you'll see basically every comic book, cartoon and movie character imaginable.

So we thought, why not hide a Waldo in the crowd and take a gigapan (an ultra high-resolution image you can zoom in on and scroll through) to create a real-life version of the game?

Ready to play? Follow this link to the gigapan website to try to find Waldo.

And if you do spot Waldo, take a screengrab and tweet us or upload it to your Instagram story and tag @cbctoronto. A quick warning: the site we're linking to has been a bit glitchy, so our apologies if it's not working for you.

