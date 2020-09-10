Relatives of Oshawa shooting victims say they are 'devastated' by deaths of their loved ones

Relatives of four Oshawa, Ont. shooting victims who were killed Sept. 4 in their home say they are "devastated" by the "tragic loss" of their loved ones.

Durham police released a statement from the family on Thursday.

"We would like to extend our thanks to the Durham Regional Police Service for all of their assistance, as well as to the first responders that attended at the house on the morning of September 4th," the statement reads.

Chris Traynor and three of his children, Bradley, 20, Adelaide,15, and Joseph,11, were killed in their family home last Friday after an "uninvited" relative drove to their house from Winnipeg and shot them before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Police later identified that relative as Mitchell Lapa, 48, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Loretta Traynor, 50, Chris Traynor's wife, survived the shooting and is recovering from her injuries.

The statement is from Loretta Traynor, her son Sam, who is her only surviving child as he was not home at the time of the shooting, and other unidentified members of the Traynor family.

"Loretta, Sam and the entire Traynor family would like to state how profoundly grateful we are for all the kind messages of condolence and support this past week, as well as for the tributes at the house and the schools," the letter states.

Loretta Traynor, left, and Chris Traynor, right. Three out of four of their children were killed as well. Loretta and her son Sam released a statement Thursday saying they are 'devastated' by the loss of their loved ones. (Twitter and Facebook)

Both Loretta and Sam Traynor are "devastated over the tragic loss of Chris, Bradley, Adelaide and Joey" but support provided by the family's schools, the Durham Catholic District School Board and the Oshawa community have been a "great comfort," the family writes.

Chris Traynor was a teacher, as is his wife.

Committee to be created to manage GoFundMe donations

The family also thanked the medical staff now assisting with Loretta Traynor's recovery.

Messages written in chalk are pictured at a makeshift memorial at Monsignor Paul Dwyer Catholic High School, where Chris Traynor was a teacher. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

A committee will be created to advise on how donations to a GoFundMe campaign will be used so that the family is "appropriately memorialized," they said. The campaign has raised more than $150,000 as of Thursday.

Memorials have been set up at the family's home, at Sir Albert Love Catholic School, where Joseph Traynor was a student and at Monsignor Paul Dwyer Catholic High School, a high school where Chris Traynor was a teacher.

They also ask that the family's privacy is respected during "this very difficult time".

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Durham police.