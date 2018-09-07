For the past 19 months Brian and Sandy Stewart devoted their lives to finishing their award-winning son Rob Stewart's documentary, which will premiere Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Rob drowned in January 2017 at the age of 37, while shooting his documentary, Sharkwater Extinction, leaving behind hours of footage and pages of his vision for the highly anticipated sequel.

"That was the most devastating thing in the world to go through the footage and try to come back with some sort of understanding of what happened," said his dad, Brian.

Rob was an experienced diver and his 2017 disappearance, the three-day search effort, and ultimately the grim discovery of his body off the coast of Florida, made international news.

Rob drowned in January 2017 at the age of 37, while shooting his documentary, Sharkwater Extinction. (Courtesy of TIFF)

'He didn't die in vain,' Rob's mom

"We really haven't had a chance to grieve because we've been so busy since [his death]," said his mom, Sandy. "So yes [producing the film] did help. We actually learned so much about him and his story and what he wanted to achieve in the world."

"Following the accident and really getting an understanding that this movie needed to be made was the key for us," Brian said. "We felt that he didn't die in vain. There was a lot of information in this movie that needs to be put out there."

The Toronto-born filmmaker became famous about a decade ago with his landmark documentary Sharkwater. The film looked at the possibility of the extinction of sharks and inspired many international campaigns against "finning" — the practice of hunting sharks solely for their fins, which are sold as a delicacy.

"We felt that he didn't die in vain," said Brian Stewart, pictured here with Sandy. "There was a lot of information in this movie that needs to be put out there." (CBC)

His mom said she was "stressed" every day while he was filming, but she said she was more concerned about dangerous people from the industry he was exposing, instead of dangerous wildlife.

"Rob took risks, the shark fin industry is a billion-dollar industry and it's run by the Mafia," his mom said. It was ultimately determined that Rob died from a lack of oxygen underwater.

The sequel, which Rob died while filming, will have its world premiere Friday at Roy Thomson Hall as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.

His family, along with many of his filmmaking friends, will walk the red carpet at the glitzy world premiere.

His big sister, Alexandra, said Rob originally wanted to premiere his follow-up film at the 2017 TIFF, but said after his death it wasn't possible.

"This whole thing is just heartbreaking … I still can't watch the movie without tearing up," she said.

Alexandra Stewart, Rob's older sister, says the outreach has been tremendous since her brother's death and called the finished product of his sequel documentary 'heartbreaking.' (Chris Glover/CBC)

She applauded her parents for taking on the film and said she is looking forward to sharing her late brother's legacy with the world — even if it's not exactly as he would have done it.

"I think there was another layer of heartbreak that was — you know he would have wanted things a certain way and even if you look through 10,000 hours of footage, it's not the shot that Rob would have wanted, you're getting close but you're not getting the right thing.

So that's also really hard, the whole process has been wrenching throughout."

'It was just like he was there,' mom says of film's premiere

Underwater wildlife was Rob's passion and life's work. He was snorkeling from the age of 4 and met his first shark around the age of 8 or 9, his dad said.

"The shark was more afraid of him than he was of it and that changed his total life and put him on this mission," said Brian, his dad. "The reality is to him it was a 3-dimensional world where he could fly and he knew he couldn't fly outside of the water so flying to him was just being free under the water."

'Seeing him on screen and hearing his voice, it was just like he was there,' Stewart's mom said. (Courtesy of TIFF)

His dad said Rob had 12 other projects in development, and his sister said they would like to produce some of them in the future.

His parents said it was a challenge to listen to his voice every day, while putting Sharkwater Extinction together, but it was worth it.

"Seeing him on screen and hearing his voice, it was just like he was there," his mom said.

"And in some ways he's still there, in many ways," his dad added.