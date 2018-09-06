Anand Baiju, U of T student who drowned on class trip, remembered as 'hardworking kid'

The University of Toronto engineering student who drowned while on a class trip near Minden, Ont., was a great kid who was working two jobs to pay his tuition, his uncle says.

Now, the family is struggling with the loss and wondering how 18-year-old Anand Baiju, who didn't know how to swim, wound up in the lake to begin with, said Manoj Gopinath.

Baiju died after going missing while swimming in Gull Lake with a group of people shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The other swimmers were able to locate Baiju's body in the lake, about 100 kilometres north of Peterborough, and tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead in hospital, according to provincial police.

The university, which owns a property on the lake where Baiju was learning about surveying, announced Wednesday that it's offering support to those affected by what the dean of engineering called a tragedy.

"He was a hardworking kid … a nice young man," Gopinath, Baiju's uncle, told CBC Toronto.

"We had high hopes for his future."

Swimming was not part of coursework, university says

Gopinath said Baiju was always interested in construction and engineering, going all the way back to playing with Lego as a boy, and was excited to be studying at U of T. To pay for the fees, and support his family, he was also working part-time at McDonald's and FedEx, his uncle said.

Gopinath is also criticizing the university for not having more safety measures, like lifeguards or defibrillators, at the Gull Lake site, where a group of 50 students was studying surveying and civil engineering at the time of the incident.

Cristina Amon, dean of U of T's faculty of applied science and engineering, said university officials are still gathering information about what happened and vowed that information would be shared with the family.

However, she confirmed there are no lifeguards at the site because swimming is not part of any coursework.

"The course does not involve any water," she said.

Amon didn't say whether or not there are defibrillators on site but said that would be something the university will look into.