Family appeals to 'shred of humanity' to anyone with info about stolen urn

A family who had an urn stolen that contained the ashes of a relative is making a public plea to anyone with information about its whereabouts to come forward.

"I felt like my heart had dropped through my body," Kristina Perschbacher said, describing the moment she found out her mother's ashes had been stolen.

"To think of her potentially having been dumped in a dumpster, or god knows where, it brings tears to my eyes, I feel ill," she told CBC Toronto on Friday.

Perschbacher said her father entered his Mississauga home Tuesday night to find it had been broken into.

He told her the culprit, or culprits, had gone through all the dressers and closets in the house, taking jewelry and a few antique items, as well as the cherry-coloured wooden urn. The family assumes it was mistaken for a jewelry box because of a black insert that hides the ashes below.

"We're appealing to a shred of humanity or heart that whoever disposed of the contents of the box, or know where they may be, will call in an anonymous tip … or put it out there so that we can locate our mom's ashes," Perschbacher said, adding that the family had plans to bury the ashes over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Perschbacher's parents have lived in the area for over 40 years and "have always felt safe and secure in the nieghbourhood," she explained. She described her mother, who passed away in June, as known for being "helpful and kind and social in the community there."

Peel Regional Police are investigating the incident. They are asking anyone with information to contact them.