Male victim killed after overnight shooting at North York apartment building

Toronto police say a male victim was killed in an overnight shooting at a Toronto Community Housing property in North York.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 1 a.m. for reports of shots fired at the highrise apartment building at 30 Fallstaff Avenue near Jane Street and Highway 401.

Officers found a male victim on site, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police officer told CBC Toronto a number of bullet casings were scattered around the area of the shooting.

Toronto police homicide detectives have now taken charge of the investigation.

Investigators have not announced an arrest or provided any suspect information.