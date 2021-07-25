Fallout from Toronto's homeless encampment removals continues

Toronto resident Alicia Soerensen has filed a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) as a result of what she alleges was an unlawful arrest during police officers' attempt to clear a homeless encampment from Lamport Stadium park on Wednesday.

In her complaint, Sorensen alleges she was unlawfully arrested, that her rights to counsel were not upheld by the police, and that the arresting officers also did not explain her rights to her clearly.

Demonstrators locked arms to stop city crews from tearing down a tent outside Lamport Stadium in the city's west end. (Paul Smith/CBC)

Sorsensen says she was standing on a public roadway watching the confrontation unfold when a woman attempted to pass a water bottle to a person behind the fence.

She alleges a police officer then struck the woman in the face ,and when a man attempted to intervene, security surrounded him.

She alleges that someone then yelled at police, which prompted an officer to attack.

"I was in shock and disbelief that a police officer would physically attack someone unprovoked in this way," Sorensen wrote in her complaint to the OIPRD.

"This man was walking away from the officers and did not pose a physical threat… he was clearly retreating," she wrote.

Sorensen alleges she was unlawfully arrested for trespassing after yelling at the police officer, "What the F* is wrong with you."

Demonstrators held a banner as city officials began to forcibly evict an encampment outside Lamport Stadium in the Toronto's west end on Wednesday morning. (Paul Smith/CBC)

A spokesperson for Toronto police declined to comment, saying "it would be inappropriate" given the OIPRD complaint. However, the spokesperson directed CBC Toronto to a news release sent out one day after Sorenson's complaint.

In it, the police say they are searching for a person they allege assaulted a police officer during a confrontation outside 14 Division Police Station on Wednesday evening.

The confrontation took place following two days in which police officers' removal of homeless encampments at Alexandra Park and Lamport Stadium park sparked violent confrontations with protestors and resulted in more than 35 arrests.

A person gets arrested during the eviction of an encampment at Lamport Stadium, in downtown Toronto, on July 21, 2021. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Police allege this person threw something at an officer who "was struck and was treated for injuries."

The violent confrontations have divided the city, including its elected officials.

Earlier this week, five city councillors released a signed letter calling for an end to violence during forced evictions at homeless encampments in city parks and arguing that Mayor John Tory's approach has not been an effective solution.

In the letter, city councillors Kristyn Wong-Tam, Shelley Carroll, Mike Layton, Josh Matlow and Gord Perks wrote that they believe that the Moss Park encampment will be cleared by police in the coming weeks.

Demonstrators attempting to topple a fence are pepper sprayed by Toronto police officers enforcing an eviction order at an encampment at Lamport Stadium on July 21, 2021. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

"In advance of this imminent clearing, we demand an end to the violence and extreme show of force. There is absolutely no need for batons, pepper spray or even guns, not when the work should be done by the City's Streets to Home staff and other outreach workers," they wrote.

Mayor John Tory's office sent CBC Toronto a lengthy written response on Friday afternoon rebutting the councillors' comments and praising the work done by city staff.

"After thousands and thousands of visits offering housing before and after trespass notices are issued, there does come a time when an encampment cannot continue to occupy a public park, to threaten the safety and health of people experiencing homelessness, and impact the families and communities who rely on these parks," Mayor Tory said in the statement.