Watch out for falling ice, Toronto police warn

Toronto police say they've had a number of calls about falling ice on Thursday, including one dangerous situation that forced them to shut a section of Bloor Street near an ultra-tall tower to keep pedestrians safe.

The falling ice has been driven by slightly warmer temperatures following two days of stormy winter conditions.

"We'd like to urge everyone to please use caution as you go about your day, particularly in the downtown area," police said in a tweet.

Just after 12 p.m. police reported large chunks of ice were falling from a building at Bloor and Yonge streets, prompting a short closure.

Images show a police cruiser near One Bloor, the new 85-storey condo at the intersection, although it's unclear from which building the ice is falling.

Falling ice has also been an issue in other parts of the city, including Yonge and Gerrard, and Lake Shore Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way.