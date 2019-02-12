Falling glass shuts down area near downtown tower
Toronto police say a large plate of glass has fallen and another piece appears to be hanging from a building on York Street near the Gardiner Expressway.
Police rerouting pedestrians around the area
Toronto police say a large plate of glass has fallen and another piece appears to be hanging from a building on York Street near the Gardiner Expressway.
Officers have closed the area near the building and are rerouting pedestrians and motorists.
While it's unclear what caused the glass to fall, Toronto has been buffeted by strong winds all Tuesday amid a major winter storm.