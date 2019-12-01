Skip to Main Content
Falling glass prompts closure of downtown intersection
Falling glass prompts closure of downtown intersection

A major intersection in downtown Toronto is closed due to falling glass from a building, the city says.

'Falling glass debris' has prompted the city to close King Street West at Yonge Street

'Falling glass debris' has prompted the city to close King Street West at Yonge Street. King Street West is currently closed from Yonge to Bay Streets. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

"Falling glass debris" has prompted the city to close King Street West at Yonge Street. King Street West is currently closed from Yonge to Bay Streets.

The TTC, for its part, has closed the south side entrance of King Station at 1 King St. W. Customers are being told they can enter the station using the north side entrance.

As well, the 504 King streetcar is taking a detour through Spadina Avenue, Queen Street West and Church Street due to the falling glass.

Police cars are parked on King Street West after officers closed a stretch of the major Toronto street due to falling glass. (Keith Burgess/CBC)

 

