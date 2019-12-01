Falling glass prompts closure of downtown intersection

A major intersection in downtown Toronto is closed due to falling glass from a building, the city says.

"Falling glass debris" has prompted the city to close King Street West at Yonge Street. King Street West is currently closed from Yonge to Bay Streets.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TrafficAlertTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TrafficAlertTO</a>: I62555 KING ST W E/W At YONGE ST To BAY ST: All lanes blocked due to falling glass debris. Police on scene. (2019/12/01 07:46 AM). —@TO_MainRoads

The TTC, for its part, has closed the south side entrance of King Station at 1 King St. W. Customers are being told they can enter the station using the north side entrance.

As well, the 504 King streetcar is taking a detour through Spadina Avenue, Queen Street West and Church Street due to the falling glass.

Police cars are parked on King Street West after officers closed a stretch of the major Toronto street due to falling glass. (Keith Burgess/CBC)