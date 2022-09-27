City of Toronto cancels 5% of fall rec programs citing 'ongoing nationwide labour shortage'

The City of Toronto is cancelling about five per cent of its fall recreation programs, citing an "ongoing nationwide labour shortage for such positions."

About 540 courses out of a total 10,000 offered for the fall session will be cancelled due to instructor unavailability, the city said in a news release Monday.

Starting Monday, the city says it began contacting about 3,800 registrants affected by the changes, which impact programs ranging from swimming, skating, arts, fitness and sports.

Those affected will received full refunds and wlll be offered alternative programs where spaces are available, the city says.

When it comes to lifeguard staff, Toronto isn't alone in facing shortages.

Several Ontario cities say they're facing the same challenge, which is leading to class cancellations and reduced public swim times.

COVID-19 paused lifeguard training programs

The cities of Ottawa and Hamilton say they are among those facing a shortage of qualified lifeguards because training programs were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic or ran with smaller class sizes.

The situation has left some parents frustrated that their children won't be able to participate in city-run swim lessons this fall.

Amid the shortages, the City of Toronto says it worked to ensure staffing was in place for outdoor and indoor pools over the summer, and for the city's swimming beaches.

The city says it will continue its recruitment efforts this fall as it prepares for winter programming kicking off in January.