Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Loving this year's fall colours? Here's why they're especially stunning this year

Ontarians have been enjoying stunning orange, yellow and red fall colours this season and experts say the foliage is more vibrant than in recent years largely thanks to specific weather patterns.

Lower temperatures but — not frost — combined with sufficient rainfall are key, says expert

The Canadian Press ·
Aerial drone photos of the Waterdown neighbourhood in Hamilton show vibrant fall colours in red, green and yellow hues in October 2022. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)

Ontarians have been enjoying stunning orange, yellow and red fall colours this season and experts say the foliage is more vibrant than in recent years largely thanks to specific weather patterns.

Sean Thomas, a professor of forest ecology at the University of Toronto, says the fall colours in Toronto this year have been among the best he's seen in years, especially after what he called last year's "remarkably dull" fall.

People stroll along the lakeshore under changing leaves, in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood, on Oct. 12, 2022. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

He says lower temperatures but — not frost — combined with sufficient rainfall typically bring vibrant fall colours, whereas drier and warmer weather results in dull colours.

Ben Rubin, an assistant professor of forest ecology at Western University, says the fall colours this season have been bright and beautiful in his home city of London, Ont., as well.

People cycle and walk along the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ont. on Oct. 7, 2022. (Jacques Corriveau/CBC/Radio-Canada)

He says leaves change colours based on three factors — species, the length of a day, and the weather.

Rubin says that since weather is the factor that varies from year to year in a similar provincewide pattern, a vibrant fall in one part of Ontario means similarly stunning colours can be expected in other parts too.

Photos of fall foliage in Newmarket, north of Toronto, shows a setting sun over a vast landscape of fall trees in October 2022. (Patrick Morrell/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now