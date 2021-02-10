Man charged after allegedly displaying fake COVID-19 test at Toronto's Pearson airport

A 29-year-old man has been charged after allegedly providing a false COVID-19 test result to inspectors at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

Peel Regional Police say the incident took place on Monday, Feb. 8. at a Canada Border Services Agency inspection point, where a CBSA officer and public quarantine officer were conducting checks.

"When a man's negative COVID-19 document was revealed to be fraudulent, it was, in fact, a positive test result," police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police say the man, from Stratford, Ont., was arrested and charged with knowingly using a forged document. He has since been released and taken to a hotel for the mandatory quarantine period.

Public health officials found there were no additional offences under Ontario's Health Protection and Promotion Act or the Emergency Management Act.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact investigators at 905-453-3311, ext. 3120, or leave anonymous tip with Peel Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.