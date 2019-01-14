2 on-duty officers under police investigation after incident with women in bar

The Toronto police professional standards unit is looking into videos posted to social media of two officers in uniform posing with a group of women in a local bar.

In the videos, the officers appear to be pretending to arrest one woman and escorting others into a patrol car.

"Uber's here," one woman can be heard saying in the video as she heads to the car.

One of several videos shared on Instagram show an officer appearing to fake-handcuff a woman as her friends, and another officer, looks on. 0:10

Once police became aware of the videos "the Instagram accounts and their contents were immediately forwarded to professional standards," Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said Monday afternoon. "They will determine whether or not misconduct has taken place."

The officers did not seem to be there for a police-related call over the weekend, when the videos were taken, she added.

"We don't have that many incidents like this," she said. "They are certainly a concern to us any time it appears our officers are behaving in ways that are not professional, especially in uniform and on-duty."

The professional standards investigators will probe the issue "as quickly as they can," she added.

Toronto Police Association head Mike McCormack says the TPA is aware of the issue but won't comment as it is an on-going investigation.