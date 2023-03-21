Police ID 21-year-old killed in Fairview Mall triple shooting

Toronto police have identified a man who died after a triple shooting at Fairview Mall Monday afternoon.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said the deceased is a 21-year-old Toronto man, Madar Hassan.

Officers were first called to the mall, which is located near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue East, around 4:11 p.m.

Police say they found two 25-year old men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospital — one with life-threatening injuries, and the second with non-life-threatening injuries.

Duty Insp. Mike Hayles said Monday evening that Hassan was dropped off in a personal vehicle at a trauma centre in the area, where he was later pronounced dead.

Several people fled the scene and officers are working to identify them, police say.

Investigators don't know which of them are people of interest or which of them were simply witnesses fleeing the scene, Hayles added.