Fairview Mall briefly evacuated after man robbed of $27K-watch, hit with bear spray
Man, 23, faces numerous charges; police now searching for a second suspect
Fairview Mall was briefly evacuated Friday when a man was allegedly sprayed robbed of his $27,000 Breitling watch and attacked with bear spray in the process.
Toronto police were called to the mall at approximately 11 a.m. for reports of a theft. That's where they say a 37-year-old man was robbed of his watch, assaulted and bear-sprayed.
A 23-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with: robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and common nuisance.
The suspect is described as 5'9" to 6", age 25-35 with a heavy build, short black hair and a black beard. He is believed to have been wearing a grey and white track suit and white sneakers.
Police say he was seen arriving and leaving the mall in a white BMW 3-series with a sunroof and damage to the driver's side headlight. The BMW also struck another vehicle in the process of fleeing the parking lot.