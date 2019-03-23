Fairview Mall briefly evacuated after man robbed of $27K-watch, hit with bear spray

Fairview Mall was briefly evacuated Friday when a man was allegedly sprayed robbed of his $27,000 Breitling watch and attacked with bear spray in the process.

Toronto police were called to the mall at approximately 11 a.m. for reports of a theft. That's where they say a 37-year-old man was robbed of his watch, assaulted and bear-sprayed.

A 23-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with: robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and common nuisance.

Police are still searching for a second man in connection with the incident and are calling on the public to help locate him.

The suspect is described as 5'9" to 6", age 25-35 with a heavy build, short black hair and a black beard. He is believed to have been wearing a grey and white track suit and white sneakers.

Police say he was seen arriving and leaving the mall in a white BMW 3-series with a sunroof and damage to the driver's side headlight. The BMW also struck another vehicle in the process of fleeing the parking lot.