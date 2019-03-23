Skip to Main Content
Fairview Mall briefly evacuated after man robbed of $27K-watch, hit with bear spray

Fairview Mall briefly evacuated after man robbed of $27K-watch, hit with bear spray

Fairview Mall was briefly evacuated Friday when a man was allegedly sprayed robbed of his $27000 Breitling watch and hit with bear spray in the process.

Man, 23, faces numerous charges; police now searching for a second suspect

CBC News ·
Toronto police were called to Fairview Mall at approximately 11 a.m. for reports of a theft. That's where they say a 37-year-old man was robbed of his watch, assaulted and hit with bear spray.  (Google Maps)

Fairview Mall was briefly evacuated Friday when a man was allegedly sprayed robbed of his $27,000 Breitling watch and attacked with bear spray in the process.

Toronto police were called to the mall at approximately 11 a.m. for reports of a theft. That's where they say a 37-year-old man was robbed of his watch, assaulted and bear-sprayed.

A 23-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with: robbery with a weapon, assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and common nuisance.

Police are still searching for a second man in connection with the incident and are calling on the public to help locate him.
Police are still searching for a second man in connection with the incident and are calling on the public to help locate him. (Toronto Police Service)

The suspect is described as 5'9" to 6", age 25-35 with a heavy build, short black hair and a black beard. He is believed to have been wearing a grey and white track suit and white sneakers.

Police say he was seen arriving and leaving the mall in a white BMW 3-series with a sunroof and damage to the driver's side headlight. The BMW also struck another vehicle in the process of fleeing the parking lot.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information about the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact police. 
Police say a second suspect was seen arriving and leaving the mall in a white BMW 3-series with a sunroof and damage to the driver's side headlight. (Toronto Police Service)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us