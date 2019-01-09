Group says nearly 3 of 4 Toronto Airbnb listings wouldn't comply with city hall regulations

A new report suggests Airbnb, the popular short-term rental service, is still listing more than 6,000 units that could be on the long-term housing market.

Fairbnb, the organization that authored the report, is set to release the full version of the report Wednesday at city hall.

City council did pass new regulations for short-term rentals, however those rules are being appealed. Fairbnb's report says if those rules were to be enforced today, Airbnb would have to remove about 8,241 properties from its website, because they're not complying with the rules.

Fairbnb says delisting those properties could place up to 6,500 entire homes back on the the city's long-term housing market.

Coun. Joe Cressy, who represents Ward 10, Spadina-Fort York, called that number "staggering."

Tomorrow at Noon at City Hall <a href="https://twitter.com/Fairbnbcanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Fairbnbcanada</a> and I will be releasing a new report with staggering data on the number of rental housing units being lost to unregulated short-term rentals in Toronto. —@joe_cressy

Fairbnb, a national coalition of about 15 organizations calling for fair regulations for short-term rentals, is scheduled to release the report at Noon.

Thorben Wieditz, a researcher for the group, said the goal of today's report is to give Toronto's relatively new city council an update on the situation.

According to the new numbers, an estimated 73 per cent of Airbnb listings come from short-term rental listings that are not compliant with new Toronto rules for short-term rental housing.

A hearing on the appeal of the rules are expected to resume at the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal in August.

Council's new regulations, which were approved by city council in December 2017, would allow both homeowners and tenants to host short-term rentals in their principal residences, but only after registering for a $50 permit. However, property owners would be barred from listing multiple properties, something that's common now.

When the rules were approved, council adopted both a registration and licensing program and a new zoning bylaw permitting short-term rentals.

Currently, there are no rules governing short-term rentals in Toronto because of the appeal.