Woman, 51, charged after cyclist seriously injured in hit and run

A Toronto woman has been charged in a hit and run that left a male cyclist seriously injured early Wednesday in northwest Toronto.

The woman, 51, has been charged with careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to report the accident, according to Toronto police.

Police said the collision occurred in the area of Dixon Road and Highway 27. Emergency crews were called to the scene at 4:50 a.m.

The vehicle struck the cyclist and fled the scene, Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said Wednesday.

"There was significant damage to the vehicle," she added

A bicycle lies on the road, bent out of shape, after the hit and run early Wednesday. A woman, 51, has been charged with careless driving, failing to remain and failing to report. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Toronto paramedics said the cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Based on information provided to police, officers were able to locate the vehicle and the driver, Douglas-Cook said.

Police had said the suspect vehicle was believed to be a black Ford Escape.