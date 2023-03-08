Woman hospitalized after being struck, dragged by SUV in intersection hit and run

A 63-year-old woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries last week after being struck and dragged by an SUV in a hit and run in North York, Toronto police said Wednesday.

According to a news release, the incident happened around 7:26 p.m. on Feb. 27, in the area of Dufferin Street and Kennard Avenue.

Police say the woman was crossing Dufferin Street going west on the north side crosswalk when a dark-coloured SUV that was westbound on Kennard Avenue turned right to go north onto Dufferin.

The driver then hit the pedestrian, police say, and she was dragged under the vehicle before "becoming dislodged and coming to rest on the roadway."

The driver took off going north on Dufferin toward Finch Avenue West, investigators say. The woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information or who might have security camera or dash cam footage to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.