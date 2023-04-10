Content
Toronto

Man taken to hospital with critical injuries following factory incident

A man has been taken to hospital without vital signs following an incident at a factory in Etobicoke Monday morning. 

Toronto Fire says a person might have been 'crushed'

A sign that says Norbel Metal is pictured.
A man has been taken to hospital without vital signs following an incident at a factory in Etobicoke Monday morning.  (Greg Bruce/CBC)

Toronto Fire Services responded Monday morning to reports of a person injured at Norbel Metal, a steel factory in the northwest end of Toronto, at 100 Guided Court. 

Toronto Fire Capt. Dan Vieira told CBC Toronto that someone may have been "crushed" in a factory incident and firefighters initiated CPR when they arrived on site. Toronto Paramedics confirmed they transported a man to hospital with critical injuries. 

