Police search for suspect in shooting of Brampton boy, 16, found dead on rural road
Grade 10 student Ezekiel Agyemang was completely innocent, police say
Halton police have charged a third man in connection with the death of 16-year-old Brampton boy, who was allegedly kidnapped, shot and left by the side of the road in Milton, Ont. this summer.
Police say they arrested a 20-year-old in Toronto on Wednesday and charged him with kidnapping with a firearm.
Police had previously charged a 22-year-old with kidnapping and first-degree murder, while a 29-year-old was charged with kidnapping.
A fourth suspect, 24-year-old Ahmed Ismail, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping. Officers say he may be in the Calgary area.
Police have said Ezekiel Agyemang — a Grade 10 student at St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Brampton, Ont. — was innocent, and was only targeted because he was friends with a man who was involved in a dispute with the suspects.
They allege he was kidnapped in Brampton, Ont., on June 29 and held against his will until he was shot to death.
A passerby found his body by the side of the road in a rural part of Milton on June 30.