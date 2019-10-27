Firefighters rescue 3 after heavy rain causes flooding on Mississauga roads

Firefighters in Peel Region rescued three people from vehicles that became submerged in floodwaters in Mississauga early Sunday.

The three were stranded in two vehicles — a work van and a car — under a rail bridge on Torbram Road, south of Rena Road. The area is between Steeles Avenue and Derry Road.

Peel police say emergency crews were called to the area shortly before 5 a.m.

Mississauga and Brampton firefighters moved the three people to safety and they were assessed by Peel paramedics.

Torrential rain poured over the area for much of the night

The road is closed now and Peel police said they have notified the city of Mississauga.

Police are continuing to warn motorists about "extreme flooding" of Torbram Road. The area is north of Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

The flooding submerged a work van and a car. The car involved is submerged right up to its roof and barely visible. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

The flooding comes as the Greater Toronto Area is under a special weather statement.

The rain began overnight and Environment Canada says total amounts could be between 30 mm to 50 mm. The forecast calls for rain to continue on Sunday morning.

The rain is expected to taper off to scattered showers on Sunday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water to pool on roads.