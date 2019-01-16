City issues extreme cold weather alert for Toronto

An extreme cold weather alert has been issued for Toronto because the temperature is expected to plunge on Wednesday night.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical health officer, issued the alert on Wednesday based on information from Environment Canada. The alert is in effect until further notice.

"Exposure to cold weather can be harmful to your health," de Villa says in the alert.

According to Environment Canada, the low temperature for Wednesday night is expected to drop to –14 C after a daytime high temperature of –2 C. With the windchill, it is expected to feel like –19 C overnight.

People wait to cross a street in Chinatown during a cold and windy day in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

When the city issues an extreme cold weather alert, it also activates local services focused on encouraging vulnerable people to stay indoors.

A warming centre opens at Metro Hall in downtown Toronto by 7 p.m. on the day that the alert is issued. It remains open until 12 noon on the day that the alert ends.

Other services include a notification to community agencies to relax service restrictions, TTC tokens being made available at some drop-ins and additional overnight street outreach.