Extreme cold weather alert for Toronto coming to an end

Toronto Public Health says its extreme cold weather alert for the city will end at 12 noon on Saturday as the temperature begins to rise after a brief cold snap.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city's medical officer of health, said in a news release on Saturday that the warming centre at Metro Hall will close at 12 noon as well.

According to Environment Canada, the forecast is calling for a high temperature of –1 C on Saturday and a low of –3 C on Saturday night. The wind chill was forecast to be –16 in the morning but –8 in the afternoon.

Extreme cold weather alerts are issued when the forecast suggests that temperatures will reach approximately –15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach –20 or colder.

The alerts enable the city to activate services for homeless people.