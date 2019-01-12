Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto as temperatures plummet

Toronto is under an extreme cold weather alert for the second time in a week with temperatures expected to plunge into the minus double-digits overnight.

The mercury is forecast to fall to a low of –15 C into Sunday morning, feeling like –21.

The alert issued by Toronto's medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa is expected to remain in effect until further notice.

Extreme cold weather alerts are issued when the temperature is forecast to reach –15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach –20 or colder.

A warming centre will be open at Metro Hall by 7 p.m. and will remain open until noon on the day that the alert is lifted.

Temperatures are expected to become milder by Monday, rising to about –6 C for the day.