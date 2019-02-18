Extreme cold weather alert issued for Toronto after morning snowfall

Toronto's medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert for Monday after a morning snowfall left a few fresh centimetres of the white stuff across the city.

The alert will be in effect "until further notice," Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a statement issued Monday morning.

The temperature has held at a steady -10 C through the early morning, but as of 7:15 a.m. it felt more like -17 with the wind. The temperature is expected to dip to -15 C overnight, but feel more like -20 overnight.

Residents are advised to dress in layers, cover exposed skin, remain hydrated and check on vulnerable and elderly relatives and neighbours. A warming centre will be open at Metro Hall by 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, a dusting of snow fell on the city in the early morning hours, with a total accumulation of just a few centimetres despite earlier forecasts from Environment Canada of as much as 10 cm in the city.

The federal weather agency cancelled its special weather statement before 6 a.m. Monday.

Commuters who are still working this Family Day were advised to be mindful that road conditions were expected to be poor early in the morning.

The City of Toronto's Winter Operations Twitter account said salting operations on main roads began at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, when the city was still expected to get as much as 10 cm of snow.

Salting of sidewalks and plowing on high- and low-volume routes was to begin at 7 a.m. and will continue until about 7 p.m. Salting of local roads was already underway at 6 a.m. and is also expected to continue until 7 p.m.

Sunny skies will return for Tuesday.